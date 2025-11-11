Sabrina Carpenter to Star in and Produce ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Musical at Universal

Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in and produce an untitled musical film inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” for Universal Pictures.

Lorene Scafaria (“Succession,” “Hustlers”) will write and direct the project.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Carpenter will produce. Marc Platt will produce through Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton will produce through Alloy Entertainment.

The story centers on a girl named Alice who tumbles down a rabbit hole into a bizarre world filled with talking animals. Disney turned the story into a 1951 animated feature. In 2010, Tim Burton directed a live-action version that starred Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter and grossed over a billion dollars at the box office.

Universal’s SVP of production development Ryan Jones and director of production development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio. Katie McNicol will oversee the project for Marc Platt Productions.

Carpenter is a global superstar who recently earned six nominations for the 68th annual Grammy Awards for her seventh studio album, “Man’s Best Friend,” including album of the year and best pop vocal album, and song of the year, record of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video for “Manchild.”

Scafaria earned two Emmy nominations and a DGA Award nomination for her work on HBO’s “Succession.” She most recently directed the pilot (and subsequent episodes) and serves as an executive producer on the HBO series “I Love LA,” created by Rachel Sennott, which premiered on Nov. 2. Next, Scafaria will direct “Jonty” for A24, co-written by “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, and starring Jesse Plemons and Cole Escola.

Carpenter is repped by Bill Perlman and Darci Price at Foundation Media Partners; Janelle Lopez Genzink, Amy Davidson & Merce Jessor at Volara Management; Stephanie Ramsey at Paradigm Talent. Scafaria is repped by UTA, Narrative and Dern Weber.