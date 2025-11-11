Amazon MGM to Adapt Rebecca Yarros Romance Novel ‘The Last Letter’

Amazon MGM has secured the movie rights to “The Last Letter,” a romance novel from bestselling author Rebecca Yarros with Anna Klassen in talks to adapt the screenplay.

Published in 2019, “The Last Letter” follows Beckett Gentry, an Army vet who receives a letter from his fallen brother in arms, Ryan, asking him to take care of his single mother sister Ella and her twins. Beckett travels to Colorado to fulfill his wishes, but he harbors a deep secret that he keeps from Ella, and things get worse for the pair when one of the twins is diagnosed with cancer.

Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody are in talks to produce the project through Imagine Entertainment, with Brody overseeing alongside Joyce Choi.

Yarros has become a rising star in the BookTok scene thanks to her fantasy romance series “Empyrean,” and that popularity has drawn newfound interest in “The Last Letter.” The first book in the “Empyrean” series, “The Fourth Wing,” is being adapted into an Amazon Prime series with Michael B. Jordan and “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy attached as producers.

Yarros will be an executive producer on “The Last Letter” through her new production company Full Measures.

The project comes as Amazon MGM is preparing to launch as a major theatrical player with a full slate starting in 2026, which includes the Chris Pratt AI thriller “Mercy,” the sci-fi film “Project Hail Mary” starring Ryan Gosling and the Travis Knight superhero film “Masters of the Universe.”

Klassen, a former journalist at The Daily Beast and Newsweek, has also written the script for Amazon’s “The Last Sunrise,” based on the Anna Todd novel of the same name and starring Maia Reficco and Eva Longoria. She is represented by Faisal Kanaan at Untitled, WME, and Myman Greenspan.

The deal was first reported by THR.