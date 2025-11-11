Where to Watch the Original 1987 ‘Running Man’ Movie Before the Remake Hits Theaters

Before checking out the 2025 version, it might be worth going back to watch the 1987 adaptation of “The Running Man.”

The original adaptation of Stephen King’s novel – written under his short-lived Richard Bachman pen name – starred Arnold Schwarzenegger but played pretty fast and loose with the story of the novel when making the film. What resulted is a wild ’80s action flick that needs to be seen to be believed.

Here is how to check out the original pass at “The Running Man” on streaming services and where you can rent it.

What is the original “Running Man” about?

The 1987 adaptation of “The Running Man” follows a police officer named Ben Richards who has been imprisoned wrongfully but gets a shot at his freedom by competing in the titular “Running Man” game show.

The series has him on the run with other convicts – hiding and battling his way to his own freedom while dealing with head of the network Damon Killian.

Where can I watch the original “Running Man” adaptation?

The original adaptation of “The Running Man” is available to stream if you are hoping to check it out before jumping into Edgar Wright’s 2025 version. Here are the streaming services that offer access to the film with a subscription.

Paramount+

MGM+

Fubo

Other services like Prime Video and Apple TV offer the film for a small rental fee of $3.99, if you’d rather not commit to a new subscription service.

Who is in “The Running Man”?

The original adaptation stars Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards. He is joined by Richard Dawson, Maria Conchita Alonso, Yaphet Kotto, Jim Brown, Erland van Lidth, Gus Rethwisch, Jesse Ventura and Mick Fleetwood.