‘Toy Story 5’ Teaser: Woody and Buzz Meet Their Greatest Foe: Tablets

More than 30 years after it first hit theaters and changed animation forever, “Toy Story” is back with its fifth installment next summer, and it’s going to be about something that Woody and Buzz never dreamed could have rendered them obsolete back in the 90s: tablets.

In the new teaser from Disney and Pixar released on Tuesday, Woody and the gang are seen watching in horror as their new owner, Bonnie, becomes enamored with a kid-friendly tablet called Lilypad. That’s right: Bonnie’s about to become a tablet kid, and her toys may be headed for a permanent spot in the closet.

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return to play Woody, Buzz and Jessie, with Greta Lee joining as Lilypad. Tony Hale also returns as “Toy Story 4” newcomer Forky.

Since launching Pixar and, by extension, the 3D animation boom that continues to this day, the “Toy Story” franchise has racked up a lifetime gross of $3.28 billion worldwide at the box office, along with billions more in home entertainment and merch sales. The new installment will be one of two Pixar films Disney releases next year alongside the original film “Hoppers,” due out in March.

“Toy Story 5” hits theaters June 19. Watch the teaser in the clip above.