‘Sex and the City’ to Return as New HBO Max Limited Series

“Sex and the City” is back, as star Sarah Jessica Parker announced that the Emmy-winning HBO series will be returning as a limited series on HBO Max.

The new chapter of the hit series is titled “And Just Like That…” and will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, is not returning. Creator Michael Patrick King is set to executive produce.

Over the course of six seasons from 1998-2004, “Sex and the City” won seven Emmys and eight Golden Globes and is credited alongside shows like “The Sopranos” for turning HBO into a household name during the Golden Age of Television. The series also led to a pair of films in 2008 and 2010 continuing the adventures of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda that combined to gross $709 million at the global box office. A short-lived CW prequel series, “The Carrie Diaries,” also aired on The CW in 2013.

The “Sex and the City” revival is part of an effort by Warner Bros. and HBO to ramp up interest in HBO Max in 2021, taking a path similar to Disney+ by exploring ways to bring back past hits. Along with revivals of shows like “Gossip Girl” and “True Blood,” HBO Max will also offer all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 films — including “Dune” and “The Matrix 4” at the same time they are released in theaters at no extra charge. While HBO Max has not reported specific viewership numbers for “Wonder Woman 1984,” the first film released under this day-and-date model, the streamer did report that usage of the streaming service when the film was released on Christmas Day was triple that of any previous Friday since the streaming service launched this past summer.

