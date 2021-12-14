Shakira is shaking her hips over to NBC.

The music superstar will star in and serve as executive producer of “Dancing with Myself,” described as an “empowering dance challenge series” by the network.

The family friendly show — inspired by all the dancing going on, on social media — will feature a new group of dancers, “from all walks of life and of all ages,” as they compete in “high-energy dance challenges.” Those challenges will be designed by the show’s celeb creators, including the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer.

The contestants, who will be isolated in pods, will have a limited amount of time to learn the dances, before taking them to a live audience. Of course, they’re encouraged to add their own flare to their routines.

Like most reality competition shows, this one has a judging element — Shakira and the judging panel will offer critiques following each performance. Best Dancer of the Night, however, will be decided by the audience. The winner gets a cash prize.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said in a statement. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio group, and Irwin Entertainment will produce the series. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Ben Thursby-Palmer are executive producers for Irwin Entertainment. Jaime Levine executive produces the series alongside Shakira.