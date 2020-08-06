‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the controversy surrounding Ellen DeGeneres and her show, Donald Trump’s big interview with Jonathan Swan from Axios and the exit of NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy following allegations of workplace misbehavior.

Then, after Disney decided to pull “Mulan” from U.S. theaters in favor of PVOD, will other studios do the same with their big movies? We got into it with TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster and Daniel Loria, editorial director of BoxOfficePro.com.

Finally, Shira Haas dropped by (from Tel Aviv!) to discuss her Emmy nomination for her role in the Netflix series “Unorthodox.” She talked about how the show has been received in the Jewish community and just how difficult it was to shoot that memorable head-shaving scene.

