‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas

Episode 17: Plus, did Disney make the right call moving “Mulan” to PVOD?

| August 6, 2020 @ 5:07 PM
Shira Haas Unorthodox

TheWrap.com

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the controversy surrounding Ellen DeGeneres and her show, Donald Trump’s big interview with Jonathan Swan from Axios and the exit of NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy following allegations of workplace misbehavior.

Then, after Disney decided to pull “Mulan” from U.S. theaters in favor of PVOD, will other studios do the same with their big movies? We got into it with TheWrap’s Jeremy Fuster and Daniel Loria, editorial director of BoxOfficePro.com.

Finally, Shira Haas dropped by (from Tel Aviv!) to discuss her Emmy nomination for her role in the Netflix series “Unorthodox.” She talked about how the show has been received in the Jewish community and just how difficult it was to shoot that memorable head-shaving scene.

“TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor in chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else.

