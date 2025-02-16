‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Alec Baldwin, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More to 50th Anniversary Special

“Saturday Night Live” has announced a slate of stars to the show’s 50th anniversary special, which is set to air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. The list includes Alec Baldwin, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more.

Ana Gasteyer, Leslie Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, Rachel Dratch and Reverend Al Sharpton are among new names who will join previously announced guests including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

The special will also feature appearances from Adam Sandler, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell as well as Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan and Will Forte.

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” will air on NBC and Peacock Sunday night.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last week, Fey told host and “SNL” alum Fallon that Murray gave her an “amazing” pep talk ahead of the big night.

Fey, who returned to the show as a staff writer for the special, told Fallon she “immediately regressed” after doing so. “I was eating garbage. I was really grouchy. But then something amazing happened.”

“An angel appeared in the form of Bill Murray. He was in this incredibly wonderful mood. He was just like, ‘Hey guys, what’s going on in here? Maybe open a window. You seem like you’re all about to cry,” she continued. “Then he just gave us this pep talk. I could have started crying because this is the pep talk I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid watching ‘Meatballs.’ He was just like, ‘The show’s going to be amazing. I’m so excited. I’m seeing everybody at rehearsal. I feel like we’re all brothers and sisters.’ I kept waiting for it to turn into a bit, and it never did.”