Sony Interactive Pushes Back ‘The Last of Us: Part II’ Release Indefinitely

When the timing is right, the game will be released exclusively on Playstation 4

| April 3, 2020 @ 12:58 PM

Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The highly-anticipated video game “The Last of Us: Part II” will no longer launch as planned in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment said Thursday.

“The Last of Us” game developers Naughty Dog said in a statement the development teams were “nearly done” with the sequel to the 2013 hit, but said “we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch ‘The Last of Us Part II’ to our satisfaction.”

The game was originally set to sell in four tiers varying by price and add-ons — standard edition, special edition, collector’s edition and elite edition. All versions were originally set to launch Feb. 21 of this year, but were pushed back to May to handle patches and squash any remaining bugs, Naughty Dog said. Then, the pandemic hit, further delaying the release schedule.

Naughty Dog also said “We want to make sure everyone gets to play (the game) around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone.”

Also Read: ViacomCBS Acquires 49% Stake in Miramax

When the timing is right, “The Last of Us: Part II” will be released exclusively on the Playstation 4.

Sony has also pushed back the release of its forthcoming “Iron Man: VR” game. “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve,” Sony Interactive Entertainment stated Thursday.

Other games that have been forced to reconsider their releases, including Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment’s “The Outer Worlds,” which rescheduled a planned March 6 release to later this summer.

16 Relaxing Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • games to relax with during coronavirus quarantine
  • animal croassing new horizons coronavirus quarantine
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 17

There are plenty of chill video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

Nobody is really in a great mood these days, with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. It's a scary time. When I need a distraction from reality, I often turn to video games for solace, because they tend to focus my attention more than watching a movie or TV show or reading a book does. So here's a list of games that are great for chilling out with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE