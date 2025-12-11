‘South Park’ Season 28 Ending Explained: What Happened to Trump and Satan’s Baby?

“South Park” closed out 2025 with a breakup between Donald Trump and Satan after tragedy struck the couple’s unborn baby in the Season 28 finale.

During Wednesday’s episode, which was the last of the year and titled “The Crap Out,” Satan was still awaiting the birth of his and President Trump’s unholy cherub, as the president and Vice President JD Vance traveled to South Park in order to break self-proclaimed “antichrist expert” Peter Thiel out from prison in their effort to destroy the demon spawn.

However, Satan thwarted Trump and Vance’s initial plan after Towelie (now the president’s “c-m rag”) told him everything about their love affair. Satan planned to take Trump and Vance down, but was stopped by Jesus, who briefly revealed himself as a Trump supporter. Jesus’ intervention sent Satan into labor, seeing the prince of darkness admitted to Hell’s Pass Hospital.

Trump, joined by Jesus, Thiel and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, made their way to the hospital, where they faced off against Stan and the Woodland Critters — who decided to help Satan achieve his “Christmas miracle” after not getting his own.

After an inspirational speech by Stan, Jesus stepped out from Team Trump and made it clear he wouldn’t try to destroy Satan’s baby. Yet, before Team Trump could make their next move, a hospital doctor emerged and revealed that Satan’s unborn baby had died by suicide before the “crap out” (a.k.a. the birth) could take place.

While Trump celebrated the news, Satan was left heartbroken, packed up his things and moved out the White House, seemingly closing the loop on the show’s Satan/Trump love story.

There’s no word on when “South Park” will air its next episode on Comedy Central, but past episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.