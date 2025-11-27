‘South Park’: Pete Hegseth’s Department of War Crashes Saudi Arabia-Backed Turkey Trot

“South Park” celebrated Thanksgiving a day early on Wednesday with Episode 4 of Season 28, entitled “Turkey Trot.”

In it, Department of Defense/War secretary Pete Hegseth finally joined the Comedy Central party as his character attempted to handle the runners taking part in a Saudi Arabia-backed Turkey trot. Naturally, Kristi Noem from the DHS was also present — and the two fought over who could get the best content.

It didn’t help that the starting pistol to kick off the race gave Hegseth and his forces an excuse to teargas the good people of South Park.

“Pete Hegseth’s a f–king douche. Acting like a tough guy, posting it around the world. Making lots of content, like a little teenage girl,” the Comedy Central series further mocked to the tune of “Danger Zone” in one memorable montage.

Season 28, Episode 4 also saw Tolkien attempt to stifle Cartman’s racist notions that he should win the Thanksgiving run and the Xbox that comes with it.

“Of course, there’s a lot of money on the line for the team of the race winner, and so some people are turning to race science,” one man covering the 5K says, to which Cartman responds, “That’s right. You know, a lot of people these days want to debunk science. You know, vaccines cause autism, jet fuel leaves chemtrails. But when it comes to racing, science is science.”

The new episode comes two weeks after Trey Parker and Matt Stone tackled the topic of Sora 2 and AI-generated deepfakes with the help of Trump, Vance, Butters, Bluey and Studio Ghibli. The final episode for the year is set to air Dec. 10.

“South Park” airs every other Wednesday on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET before streaming next day on Paramount+.