Is There a New ‘South Park’ Tonight?

Comedy Central knows this week is a time for giving. That’s why the network is giving fans a new episode of “South Park.”

The release schedule of “South Park” has been chaotic for years, but this year it’s been especially fragmented. Between a delay at the start of the season, several two-week-long breaks and the show jumping from Season 27 to Season 28 between September and October, it’s been hectic. But if there’s one thing we can count on it’s that Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s animated comedy is going to offend people and make headlines. Here’s what you need to know about the latest episode.

Is there a new episode of “South Park” tonight?

There certainly is. The fourth episode in Season 28 will premiere on Comedy Central on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day.

What’s this episode about?

Titled “Turkey Trot,” we don’t know much about this one other than it’s focused on Cartman. “The town’s annual Turkey Trot turns chaotic when Cartman uses questionable cutting-edge science to win the race,” a description for the episode reads.

Considering that Cartman has spent most of this season in the clutches of antichrist expert Peter Thiel as part of JD Vance’s plot to stop Trump’s baby with Satan from being born, Cartman’s return is notable. Also, yeah, “South Park” is a wild show.

Is there a video?

Sadly, no. We’re going into this one blind.

Has “South Park” ever had a Thanksgiving special?

You bet your Member Berries they have. This will mark the eighth Thanksgiving special in the show’s 28 season history. The show first celebrated the holiday in Season 1 with “Starvin’ Marvin.” That was followed by Season 3’s “Starvin’ Marvin in Space” and Season 4’s “Helen Keller! The Musical.” There was also Season 15’s “A History Channel Thanksgiving,” a spoof of both the History Channel and “Thor.”

But the show’s most ambitious Thanksgiving crossover happened in Season 17 with the “Black Friday” saga. Across three episodes, “South Park” framed the Xbox One vs. PlayStation 4 console wars as a “Game of Thrones” type of epic. That trio of episodes also established the show’s critically-acclaimed video game, “South Park: The Stick of Truth.”