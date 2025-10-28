This Week’s ‘South Park’ on White House Demolition Pushed to Air Friday

“South Park’s” episode centered on the White House demolition has been pushed for a special Halloween airing on Friday.

Though episodes typically air on Wednesdays, the Comedy Central show will shift from its usual airing time to debut its newest episode on Friday, Oct. 31. As seen through the photos shared by the network, Friday’s episode will satirize the sudden demolition to the White House’s east wing, which will make way for Donald Trump’s plans for a new ballroom.

The episode, titled “The Woman In The Hat,” will see the White House dealing with a disruptive spirit from the east wing, while Stan worries that South Park has become too political, per the official logline.

After the special Halloween episode, “South Park” will head back to its typical Wednesday airing with new episodes premiering on Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. New episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ and on demand after their premiere.

More to come …