‘South Park’ Takes On AI Epidemic With Sora 2, Bluey and Trump’s Leaked JD Vance Sex Tape

“South Park” came out swinging against OpenAI’s Sora 2 app and the rising copyright concerns that have emerged following its release.

In Wednesday’s new episode, titled “Sora Not Sorry,” Butters found himself in an AI war with Red, who he was beefing with over a Labubu scheme. After Butters created an AI video, which saw Santa peeing on Red, the latter responded by using Sora to make a sex tape of Butters and the fan-favorite Studio Ghibli character, Totoro.

The video quickly sparked controversy in South Park, prompting the police to respond and interview Butters about alleged abuse from Totoro — who cops genuinely believed was a “predator.” At the same time, representatives from Studio Ghibli touched down in South Park, where they hit Butters with a cease-and-desist over the sex tape featuring their character.

However, that didn’t stop the AI war from raging on, resulting in a number of IP characters surfacing in X-rated videos made by the students of South Park.

Eventually, Butters and company stood trial against the beloved animated dog Bluey, who went after the students for creating a video of her “going to the bathroom in a very, very bad place.”

The AI plotline also made its way to Washington D.C. after Donald Trump and JD Vance consummated their love in the Lincoln Bedroom. Yet, after footage of their encounter was leaked on Fox News, the president called the tape “fake” and blamed it all on Sora 2.

Trump and Vance found themselves getting busy after the vice president confirmed he had tasked self-proclaimed “antichrist expert” Peter Thiel to take care of Satan’s love child with the president — who admitted he didn’t want to have a baby with the devil.

Speaking of Thiel, he was camped out in a motel, awaiting word from Vance about moving forward with their plan after kidnapping Cartman in the premiere episode. In order to not raise suspicion, he too utilized Sora 2 to generate videos of Cartman seemingly enjoying D.C.

Butters later referenced the Cartman-Sora 2 videos while confessing in court that he was to blame for the AI war in South Park. Yet, the police — who struggled to understand what was real and what was fake — doubled down on their Totoro accusation, tracing the IP address for the Cartman videos as they believed the Hayao Miyazaki character was to blame. This, of course, lead them to Thiel, who was arrested — though, Vance and Trump schemed to get him released from prison. (We’ll have to see what happens with all of that later this month.)

Comedy Central teased the AI-centric episode ahead of the broadcast on Wednesday, noting in a description: “Butters’ Al revenge plan backfires, igniting an epidemic of fake videos at school that leaves Detective Harris struggling to tell fantasy from reality.”

The episode marked the third one for Season 28, which was unexpectedly announced back in October. So far, the new season has continued the plotline involving Trump’s love child with Satan, taking multiple shots at the president and the administration along the way.

“South Park” will air its next episodes on Wednesday Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. Past episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.