‘South Park’: Melania Trump Possesses Pam Bondi to Expose JD Vance’s ‘Deception’ in Halloween Special

“South Park” may’ve delayed the release of Episode 2 for Season 28 by a couple of days, but it was certainly worth the wait, as the Comedy Central show wasted no time in roasting Trump about his White House demolition.

The episode picked up where the premiere for Season 28 left off, with Satan still pregnant with Trump’s baby and self-proclaimed “antichrist expert” Peter Thiel taking custody of “6-7” possessed Cartman to do something about it.

However, Thiel was stuck waiting for the greenlight from Vice President JD Vance, who speculated U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was onto his plan to get rid of Trump and Satan’s baby.

Still, despite his efforts to save face, Vance’s “deception” was ultimately exposed after “vengeful wrath” Melania Trump began haunting the White House amid the East Wing demolition. (In fact, she even haunted Trump during one shower scene, where the president and his animated micro-penis went full frontal. But, we digress.)

The First Lady haunted the president throughout most of the episode, leading to favorites of the Trump administration to host a seance — where Mrs. Trump possessed Bondi (who found herself with “rectoplasm” on her nose from all the brown-nosing) and forced her to call out Vance.

“Deception!” a seemingly possessed Bondi shouted out during the seance. “He lies! Corruption. Lies.”

Although, Vance was able to skirt blame, as he claimed Bondi wasn’t just possessed, just after his job. It also helped that Kyle’s cousin, also named Kyle, was present for the seance and revealed he was guilty of corruption after launching a cryptocurrency scheme with the kids in South Park.

Speaking of the South Park students, they found themselves in the aforementioned cryptocurrency scheme after Stan’s dad lost his job amid the government shutdown, forcing their family to move into Stan’s grandpa’s nursing home. This led Stan to enlist the help of his friends to launch a “South Park Sucks Now” campaign, which spiraled into a memecoin opportunity involving Cousin Kyle.

Episode 2, titled “The Woman In The Hat,” was originally scheduled to arrive on Wednesday before Comedy Central announced on Tuesday that it would be moved to Oct. 31.

At the time, an individual close to the production told TheWrap that “South Park” opted to shift the release of the episode to Halloween night as a way to make an event out of its latest installment.

“South Park” will now head back to its typical Wednesday airing schedule, with new episodes premiering on Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. New episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ and on demand after their premiere.