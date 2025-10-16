‘South Park’ Recruits ‘Antichrist Expert’ Peter Thiel to Abort Trump’s Baby With Satan

“South Park” kicked off Season 28 without skipping a beat in roasting President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and political activist Peter Thiel, recruiting the latter to help abort the president’s baby with Satan.

The episode picked up where Episode 5 left off, with Satan pregnant with Trump’s baby — a fact that left the vice president widely distraught, given the unborn offspring threatened his succession plans in the White House. Similarly, Trump was also displeased by the pregnancy, as it kept him from getting it on with his demonic lover.

With Satan’s birth looming, Vance tapped Thiel to help him find a way to destroy the soon-to-be-born antichrist. In result, the venture capitalist, a self-proclaimed “antichrist expert,” made his way to South Park, where the kids, especially Cartman, were obsessed with a “6-7 joke” believed to be satanic numerology.

Vance also manipulated Trump into going to a Planned Parenthood clinic to speak with a doctor about what it would take to get Satan’s baby aborted. For the meeting, the president dropped his trousers, exposing his microscopic manhood and full anus — hole and all.

Back in South Park, Thiel zeroed in on Cartman, who was battling chronic vomiting due to a suggested “6-7” possession. Namely, Cartman couldn’t stop himself from bringing up the joke, and in turn, it caused him to nonstop puke.

Enter “The Exorcist” comparison, as Thiel arrived at Cartman’s home to extract the significance of “6-7” and how it could factor into ending the antichrist. While Cartman seemed resistant to Thiel’s exorcism, the fourth grader suggested Greta Thunberg was the real antichrist “with her stupid haircut and her dumb bangs.”

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were taking a direct shot at the real Thiel with this joke, given the latter allegedly called the Swedish climate activist a “legionnaire of the antichrist.”

“Your son is the key to saving our country, Miss Cartman,” Thiel said as the exorcist proved to be unsuccessful. “Everything we hold dear could end. We have to unlock the secrets he holds, no matter what it takes.”

Thiel then revealed that Cartman had to come with him to Washington D.C.

A still from “South Park” Season 8, Episode 1. (Comedy Central)

While “South Park” was always slated to return Wednesday evening, Comedy Central revealed earlier in the day that the episode, titled “Twisted Christian,” would mark the beginning of Season 28 — meaning Season 27 came to a close with Episode 5, “Conflict of Interest,” last month.

The network didn’t shed light into the decision, but “South Park” has been known to fluctuate its episode count for seasons in the past.

Nonetheless, “South Park” will air its next episode on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The other Season 28 episodes will air Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 on Comedy Central. Past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.