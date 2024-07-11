‘Spartacus’ Spin-Off Adds ‘Outlander’ Star Graham McTavish, 7 More to Starz Cast

Graham McTavish, best known for his roles in “Outlander,” “The Witcher” and “House of the Dragon,” is heading to ancient Rome. The actor is one of eight stars who has been added to the new Starz original, “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” The premium cable network broke the casting news on Thursday during the Television Critics Association’s press tour.

McTavish will portray Korris, a former gladiator who won his freedom in the arena and who now trains other gladiators as the Ashur’s doctor. He will be joined by Tenika Davis (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Cabinet of Curiosities), who will play the first female gladiator Achillia; Jamaica Vaughan (“Home and Away,” “800 Words”) as the young, elevated house slave who’s in love with Ashur, Hilara; Ivana Baquero (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shannara Chronicles”) as a house slave in love with Hilara, Messia; Jordi Webber (“Choose Love,” “Prosper”) as a headstrong gladiator named Tarchon; Claudia Black (“The Nevers,” “Ahsoka”) as a politician determined to keep Ashur in his place named Cossutia; India Shaw-Smith (“The Pines Still Whisper,” “Supernatural”) as Cossutia’s daughter, Viridia; and Leigh Gill (“Joker,” “Game of Thrones”) as the leader of the Brothers Ferox, a group of rival gladiators from Ludo, named Satyrus.

These series regulars will join the previously announced Nick Tarabay, who previously starred in “Spartacus” and “The Expanse.” Production on the 10-episode season has already begun in New Zealand.

“Spartacus: House of Ashur” promises to be a history-bending, erotic and thrilling expansion of the “Spartacus” universe. The series asks, what if Ashur (Tarabay) hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of “Spartacus: Vengeance” and had instead been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus?

“Spartacus” first premiered on Starz in 2010 and quickly became a record-setting original for the premium cable network. Its second installment — “Gods of the Arena” — served as a prequel for Season 1. It was then followed by Seasons 3 and 4, which were titled “Vengeance” and “War of the Damned,” respectively. The series concluded in 2013.

Steven S. DeKnight, the creator, writer and executive producer of the original “Spartacus,” serves as the new series’ showrunner and executive producer. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz.