Don’t Mess With New Yorkers: Staten Island Shoppers Go Ballistic at Sight of Unmasked Patron

Clean up of totally humiliated person on Aisle 5

| May 25, 2020 @ 12:23 PM Last Updated: May 25, 2020 @ 12:48 PM
Coronavirus Market

Getty

Mask or no mask — that is definitely not up for debate in a ShopRite grocery store in Staten Island, New York, where a group of irate shoppers was captured on video screaming at a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask.

“Get the f— out of here!” one shopper yelled, as a crowd gathered around the woman attempting to push her cart through a refrigerated food aisle.

As seen in the clip in the tweet below, masked patrons protecting themselves from the spread of the coronavirus began to swarm around the woman, who was at first unmoved by their ire. But as more shoppers joined in the chants of “Get out!” she eventually walked out.

Also Read: Trump Says He 'Tested Positively' for Testing Negative for Coronavirus

“CONTEXT ALERT,” Newsweek reporter Andrew Feinberg tweeted. “Staten Island is the only one of New York City’s boroughs which @realDonaldTrump carried in 2016. And these people are clearly not in agreement with mask avoidance.”

Although the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic to help slow the spread of the disease, Trump has been defiant about doing so in front of cameras.

“Westworld” actor Jeffrey Wright noted that the New York borough has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus, so, as he put it, “they ain’t havin it.”

Also Read: 'An Incalculable Loss': NY Times Sunday Front Page Features 1,000 Coronavirus-Related Obits

New York native Michael Rapaport had a few choice words, as well.

Here are a few others who cheered on that Staten Island state of mind:

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Serkis Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
1 of 12

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE