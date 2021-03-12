streaming pandemic package

"The Mandalorian," "Tiger King" and "Coming 2 America" (Disney, Netflix, Amazon Prime)

How Stay-at-Home Orders Supercharged Streaming’s TV Takeover

by | March 12, 2021 @ 5:30 AM

How COVID Changed Hollywood Special Report: “No one really cares that much anymore about the traditional bundle. It has already been written off for dead,” one analyst says

When Disney+ launched in 2019, even the most optimistic person in the Magic Kingdom would have not have predicted its subscriber count would be in the triple digits before its 18-month birthday. But with the pandemic keeping everyone at home, streaming turbocharged its takeover of the entertainment business.

Streaming’s swallowing of the pay-TV bundle is irreversible and will continue to change a business model that has endured for decades.

