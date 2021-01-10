Stripe Inc., an online transaction company that processes payments for millions of businesses, will no longer provide its services for Donald Trump’s campaign website or online fundraising after the president’s supporters rioted the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reports that Stripe made the decision after determining that the Trump campaign violated its terms of service, specifically those prohibiting the service from being used for any business that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property.”

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the results of the presidential election. Two people were killed as a result, three others died of medical issues as a result and a Capitol officer died at his own hands. Arrests have been made since of various Trump supporters — including a West Virginia state legislator — who were filmed and photographed breaking windows and stealing items from the House and Senate floor, as well as from some legislators’ offices.

The Capitol police chief and the House & Senate sergeants-at-arms have resigned, and House Democrats have stated that they will file articles of impeachment for a second time against Trump, this time for fomenting the attacks with violent rhetoric and unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. The night of the attack, Trump told his supporters in a video statement to leave the Capitol, but added that they were “special people” and “we love you.” Days later, Twitter and Facebook both announced that they would permanently suspend Trump’s accounts on their social media sites.

Representatives for Stripe and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.