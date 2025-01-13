‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Sets Financial Crisis HBO Movie as Next Project

After wrapping up HBO’s “Succession” in 2023, creator Jesse Armstrong’s next project under his overall deal with the company will be an original movie for HBO Films.

The project, which is a collaboration with “Succession” executive producer Frank Rich, will focus on four friends who convene during a dramatic international financial crisis.

Armstrong is still writing the script, though the movie is being fast-tracked with hopes for a production start later this year.

“Succession” ran for a total of four seasons, with the drama series racking up 75 Emmy nominations and 19 wins during its run, including three for Outstanding Drama Series.

Armstrong’s other notable credits include the 2009 film “In the Loop,” for which he shared an adapted screenplay Oscar nomination with Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche, as well as the TV series “Fresh Meat,” “Peep Show” and the film “Four Lions.”

He is repped by UTA, 42 and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.