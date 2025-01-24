‘Suits LA’ Trailer Teases Quips, Explosions and the Return of Harvey Specter

With only one month to go until the premiere of “Suits: LA,” NBC finally dropped the first official trailer for its highly-anticipated new drama. Prepare for higher stakes, shorter tempers and the return to the “Greenback Boogie” as this legal drama tackles the West Coast.

“I need someone with confidence. And you just seem a little sheepish to me.” That insult is lodged at Ted Black (Stephen Amell) seconds into this first look, prompting a faux wince from Ted. And with that quippy exchange, “Suits” is back, baby.

The rest of the trailer is filled with confident people in stylish, well, suits, trading insults, double entendres and cocky statements about how they’re the best of the best in Tinseltown. But it’s not a full return to normal. A new coast presents new challenges for this former New York federal prosecutor.

“It’s different out here. People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win,” Ted says as the camera pans between shots of people accepting bribes, breaking offices and fighting. The teaser then ends with a glimpse of a fan-favorite as Gabriel Macht’s Harvey appears in a photograph.

“I never liked him,” Kevin (Troy Winbush) says to Ted. “The only person I knew cockier than you.”

“That’s exactly why I liked him,” Ted shoots back. Watch the full trailer, below.

Set more than five years after the conclusion of the USA Network predecessor, “Suits: LA” follows Ted after he flees New York for L.A. in an attempt to professionally reinvent himself as a representative for some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. But when his firm hits a crisis point, he’s forced to embrace a role he’s long hated in order to survive. As Ted fights tooth and nail alongside his allies and against enemies, the series will explore exactly why he abandoned everything and everyone he loved for the West Coast.

In addition to Amell, “Suits: LA” stars Josh McDermitt (“The Walking Dead”), Lex Scott Davis (“The First Purge”), Bryan Greenberg (“The Mindy Project”), Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) and Winbush (“The Cosby Show”). Additionally, Gabriel Macht is indeed slated to return as Harvey Specter.

Aaron Korsh is writer and executive producer of the series. Other EPs include David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan. “Suits LA” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This marks the second “Suits” spinoff following 2019’s “Pearson.” That USA Network drama starring Gina Torres was canceled after only one season.

“Suits: LA” premieres Feb. 23 on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.