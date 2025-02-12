Super Bowl LIX Threepeats as No. 1 Title Consumers Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Super Bowl LIX” holds its position at No. 1 for the third week in a row during the days leading up to the highly anticipated Chiefs vs. Eagles game and halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar.