‘Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso’ Joins the Obamas’ Higher Ground Podcast Network | Exclusive

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s media company Higher Ground has acquired Sam Fragoso’s podcast “Talk Easy.”

As the weekly podcast enters its tenth year, Fragoso will bring his long-form interviews with filmmakers, comedians, politicians and actors to the podcast network. “Talk Easy” will release its first episode under the Higher Ground banner Sunday Dec. 21 featuring Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

“We’re overjoyed to be moving to Higher Ground as ‘Talk Easy’ turns ten next year. It takes a village to make this show every Sunday,” Fragoso said. “I could think of no better team to commemorate our first decade, and chart the next, than the one at Higher Ground.”

Since its founding in 2016, “Talk Easy” has featured a range of conversations from journalists to entertainment personalities to chefs. Upcoming episodes as part of Higher Ground will include entrepreneur and actress Gwyneth Paltrow, comedian Robby Hoffman and singer-songwriter Patti Smith. Prior to creating and hosting his podcast, Fragoso’s interviews appeared in Vanity Fair, NPR and The Atlantic.

“Sam has a rare gift for creating the kind of space where interesting people feel comfortable opening up in meaningful ways,” Higher Ground’s head of audio Dan Fierman said. “‘Talk Easy’ exemplifies the kind of thoughtful, authentic storytelling we’re committed to at Higher Ground. We’re thrilled to welcome Sam and this remarkable show to our family.”

Higher Ground’s slate of podcasts include the former first lady and her brother’s show “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” Stevie Wonder’s “The Wonder of Stevie” seven-episode conversation series and Michele Norris’ “Your Mama’s Kitchen.”

“Talk Easy” is executive produced by Karoline Ribak and Janicza Bravo. The podcast will continue to be widely available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available, with new episodes releasing every Sunday.

Higher Ground has a first look deal for film and television with Netflix, and a first look podcast deal with Audible for narrative and documentary podcasts.