Tamera Mowry to Leave ‘The Real’ After 7 Years

Tamera Mowry is leaving daytime talk show “The Real,” where she had spent seven years.

An individual with knowledge of Mowry’s decision told TheWrap she is leaving the show to spend more time with family. Mowry posted about her departure on her Instagram. Mowry had been with “The Real” since its debut in 2013.

“All good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real’ To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you,” Mowry wrote.

Also Read: Amanda Seales to Exit 'The Real': 'I Cannot Speak to My People the Way They Need to Be Spoken To'

The Daily Mail was first to report on Mowry.

Mowry becomes the second co-host to leave “The Real” in the past few months. In June, Amanda Seales said she decided to not renew her contract with the daytime talk show. “It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to,” she said. “And where the people who are speaking to me in disparaging ways, are not being handled.”

“The Real’s” other co-hosts remain Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon.