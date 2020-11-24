Taylor Swift to Debut ‘Folklore’ Studio Sessions as ‘Intimate Concert Film’ on Disney+ (Video)

Taylor Swift is dropping an “intimate concert film” on Disney+ featuring her performing the songs off of her hit album “folklore” in a studio setting.

Titled “folklore: the long pond studio sessions,” the project was filmed in upstate New York in September and captures the singer, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, performing each of the 17 songs from the 2020 album in order.

Per Disney+, Swift will also be revealing “the stories and secrets” behind the tracks, which she recorded with Vernon, Dessner and Antonoff while they were “thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together…. until now.”

“folklore: the long pond studio sessions” was directed by Swift and filmed on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio, along with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with 30+ feet of curved track, per Disney+

Readers can watch the trailer for the “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” above.

In July, Swift released “folklore,” which is now the No. 1 album of the year, to critical acclaim. The Disney+ special featuring her performances of songs like “Cardigan,” “The 1,” “Mirrorball” and “Seven,” marks the singer’s second televised concert of the year, following ABC’s May airing of her “City of Lover“ event, which was recorded in Paris last year. In January, Swift’s “Miss Americana” documentary dropped on Netflix.

Lately, Swift has been busy re-recording all of her old music following the sale of the master rights for her first six albums by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings to Shamrock Holdings, which the singer said she only learned about via a letter after the deal was completed. Her time spent back in the studio is what Tay said kept her from making it to the AMAs Sunday.

“folklore: the long pond studio sessions” launches Wednesday on Disney+.