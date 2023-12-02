Why Swifties Are Losing It Over ‘You’re Losing Me’

Taylor Swift’s latest surprise gift to fans involved her release of the “Midnights” vault track “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” on all streaming platforms Wednesday.

Originally released exclusively digitally via her website store and as a bonus track on “Midnights: The Late Night Edition” CDs available for sale at the East Rutherford, New Jersey stop in Swift’s Eras tour, the ballad quickly became a clue as to the end of Swift’s six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. Some Swifties uploaded illegal versions of the song to Spotify, so many had already heard it before the official release.

She released the song almost two months after it was confirmed that the celebrity couple had broken up, and it marked her first full new musical release since the breakup, shortly after the release of “Karma (feat. Ice Spice)” and “Snow on the Beach (feat. More Lana del Ray)” on the “Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).”

Jack Antonoff’s Post

As if the context of their breakup, intimately revealed in lyrics like “I wouldn’t marry me either, a pathological people pleaser,” and “Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don’t you ignore me, I’m the best thing at this party” weren’t enough to fuel Swiftie angst for their beloved songstress, Jack Antonoff has since added to the speculation.

The award-winning producer and frequent collaborator of Swift’s also posted Wednesday to mark the streaming release of “You’re Losing Me,” which Swift timed as a thank you to her fans for making her Spotify’s Top Global Artist of 2023. SpotifyWrapped launched with the news on Wednesday. Antonoff posted a photo of Taylor on his Instagram story from the night they wrote “You’re Losing Me.”

“‘You’re Losing Me’” is out today,” Antonoff wrote. “A very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins.”

Until this post, fans weren’t quite sure of the timeline of the relationship and breakup, but the revelation that the song was written almost 2 years ago weeks before Swift’s 31st birthday has sent fans spiraling as to the question of when things really went south with Joe Alwyn.

“Been telling everyone this timeline since Taylor told us in her ORIGINAL Midnights post that it was recorded in 2021. It’s been Joever for years people,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other 2021 Context

With the additional context of when the song was created, many Swifties have been further convinced that “Midnights” is actually a breakup album rather than a concept album as Swift initially advertised it to be. Another fan also pointed out that “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” was written after the 2021 Grammys, which John Mayer (the subject of that “Midnights” 3 AM song) attended.

Yet another user relayed the lore of “Midnights” bonus track “Hits Different” as having a connection to 2021 as well. The song lyric “I threw up on the street” corresponds to the supposed time Swift may have done just that in Ireland in 2021.

Overall, the crucial piece of information Jack Antonoff revealed sent Swifties re-evaluating the entire timeline of one of Swift’s relationships. Many have concluded that the couple had problems long before news of their breakup came out.

Tree Paine Has Entered the Chat

Here is where the plot thickens. After DeuxMoi, a social media account that posts celebrity secrets akin to blind items from anonymous sources sometimes close to the subjects, advertised a lengthy message from a source and wrote their own spiel on top of it, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine tweeted about the exchange on Twitter because the rumors escalated to whether Joe and Taylor had secretly gotten married, like many thought they had at some point over the six years they dated.

Alwyn has fallen subject to a “villain” narrative” from fans (with several corroborations taken out of context like this video of Shawn Mendes taking Vanity Fair’s lie detector test).

“I think Swifties need a reminder that just because Taylor wrote a sad song about Joe in Dec 21 doesn’t mean they broke up around that time OR that she was unhappy all of 2022/23. Anyone who has been in a long-term relationship will tell you there are highs and lows,” the message posted by Deuxmoi begins. “I think people need to realize that Jack Antonoff has a quirky personality and him making faces does not equal him hating Joe Alwyn. He has resting silly face. That’s just who he is. Of all her friends, he still follows the guy.”

“And finally, people need to stop trying to rewrite history. She was seen with Joe off and on all the way into 2023. She made a specific reference to the length of their relationship in “Glitch” that strongly implies a continuous six-year relationship (2190 days),” the message continues. “Even YOU, Deuxmoi, is now trying to claim you thought they were on a break in 2023 when you were maintaining they were secretly married up until and after they broke up!! LOL. The relationship clearly had cracks as evidence in some songs, but there’s zero proof they actually broke up a year before we knew as some are trying to claim.”

Deuxmoi added the below:

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal,” blue text over the screenshot of the message says. “I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Paine tweeted a picture of the Instagram story with the words “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

For lighter reading, many have taken to replacing the word “reason” in many of Swift’s song lyrics with “raisin” as she was snacking on those before writing “You’re Losing Me.”

Hey Stephen I could give you 50 raisins pic.twitter.com/GqYWCnPGKh — brad (taylor’s version) (@Mr_Swift1594) November 30, 2023

Read more reactions to the discourse below:

I can tell many of you haven't been in a loveless relationship where you hold on to that initial feeling of good, hoping it gets better. You can have sad thoughts about your partner while still holding on. Trust me. Don't act shocked about the TL of #yourelosingme #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/BPHAo5oss3 — Autumn's version 🍂🍁 (@aurorabora518) November 30, 2023

The ties were black, the lies were white in shares of grey in candlelight



I wanted to leave him … I needed a raisin pic.twitter.com/M4nmTuqQVC — bree (taylor’s version) 🩵 (@rwylbree) November 30, 2023