Taylor Swift can’t believe the photos of the projected Junior Jewels T-shirt on the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

She played her first of three “Eras Tour” shows in the Brazilian city Friday, during which she addressed photos of the monument dressed up in the iconic bedazzled, puff-painted pajama T-shirt from the “You Belong With Me” video.

she’s cheer captain and i’m christ the redeemer https://t.co/GJyZdoV2Dm — patrick (@pgbeckec) November 17, 2023

“I saw something that I did not quite believe when I saw it. People kept sending me pictures of this image, and I kept writing back, ‘no, there’s no way that that’s real,’” she said during her “Evermore” piano segment of the show. “That has to be photoshopped because there’s no way,” she added as the crowd drowned her out via screams.

Taylor talking about the Christ Statue wearing the Junior Jewels #RioTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/xhq8xgJ7D6 — 𝓐 & 𝓢 🇵🇸 (@stitchswift13) November 17, 2023

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the statue isn’t a stranger to projections, like those of health care workers in 2020.

This also isn’t the first time a hosting country, state or city has gone out of its way to welcome Swift as she brings her biggest stadium tour yet across the globe. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy named a sandwich after the singer. Glendale, Arizona renamed itself “Swift City” as the location of the first set of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. Various signage and other clever ideas like an honorary bench in Centennial Park in Nashville (mentioned in Swift’s “Invisible String”) showed just how big her name has become.

The pop icon is approaching the halfway mark of her more-than-120 date international tour. Friday night’s show marks show No. 61. After last weekend’s mashup of “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” with “Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version),” fans are eager to see which surprise songs she will play next.