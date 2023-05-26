Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is causing such a commotion in New Jersey this weekend that Gov. Phil Murphy has named the official state sandwich after the superstar singer-songwriter. Just ahead of her slate of shows at Metlife Stadium, Swifties got a delicious surprise Friday when news broke that the “Taylor Swift Ham, Egg and Cheese” would be the state’s new staple.

“Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13,” Murphy said in a tweet, referencing the musician’s 2014 track “Welcome to New York.” The post was coupled with a video of the governor making the news Garden State official.

“In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” Murphy said in the clip. “Usually we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese.”

Below the video, the governor included a photo of the proclamation, which included several playful Swift-related references. On Wednesday, the singer gave the state a gift of her own, sharing that a rerelease of her album “Midnights: Til Dawn” would be available in CD format exclusively to New Jersey concertgoers.