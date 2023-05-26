We've Got Hollywood Covered
Taylor Swift Gets New Jersey State Sandwich Named After Her Ahead of Eras Tour Dates

Gov. Phil Murphy makes the Garden State proclamation as Swifties descend on Metlife Stadium for the weekend

Taylor Swift (Credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is causing such a commotion in New Jersey this weekend that Gov. Phil Murphy has named the official state sandwich after the superstar singer-songwriter. Just ahead of her slate of shows at Metlife Stadium, Swifties got a delicious surprise Friday when news broke that the “Taylor Swift Ham, Egg and Cheese” would be the state’s new staple.

“Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13,” Murphy said in a tweet, referencing the musician’s 2014 track “Welcome to New York.” The post was coupled with a video of the governor making the news Garden State official.

“In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” Murphy said in the clip. “Usually we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese.”

Below the video, the governor included a photo of the proclamation, which included several playful Swift-related references. On Wednesday, the singer gave the state a gift of her own, sharing that a rerelease of her album “Midnights: Til Dawn” would be available in CD format exclusively to New Jersey concertgoers.

