Watch Lizzo Pay Tribute to Tina Turner With Rousing Version of ‘Proud Mary’ (Video)

Lizzo paid tribute to the late music legend Tina Turner with a high-powered cover of Turner’s signature song, “Proud Mary,” at her concert in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday night.

“Today we lost an icon,” Lizzo told the audience before launching into the song. She added that she didn’t want to cry, but to celebrate Turner, who died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

“I would not exist if it not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Lizzo said as the crowd roared. “There would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner,” she shouted multiple times in this clip shared to Instagram.

Turner memorably performed her cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival track on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1970 when she was still with Ike Turner. As one of the most successful solo artists of all time, it was a staple of her shows during her ’80s comeback and beyond.

Watch Lizzo’s fiery performance in the video above.

Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger, Kamala Harris and Angela Bassett — who played Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It” — are among those who have issued public statements honoring the late Grammy winner.