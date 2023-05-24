Celebrities across the entertainment industry have expressed sorrow for the death of iconic singer Tina Turner.

News of the “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer’s death broke Wednesday.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Angela Bassett said in a statement.

Mick Jagger posted his tribute to social media.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” Jagger wrote. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Flea also posted a tribute to the singer.

“Truest rocker. Greatest performer. Most profoundly sexy woman. What a dynamo, what a story, what a heroine,” Flea wrote. “Always an energy inspiration for me, always tapping the source. Tina forever. Man. Always been in awe of her and the infinite power.”

Questlove expected Turner to live into her triple digits.

“Survivor. The King & Queen. She was everything,” he wrote. “I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner.”

“A true legend has passed,” George Takei wrote on Twitter. “She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does have everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it.”

Ashley Nicole Black, writer of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” wrote, “I was first sad to hear about her death, and then I remembered that she lived the latter part of her life exactly the way she wanted to, and smiled.”

Writer Roxane Gay tweeted how Turner “always reminded [her] that you can thrive and life fully and joyfully after great suffering.”

“I hope Tina Turner is at peace and ease and is surrounded by all the Good the universe has to offer, all the calm,” author Bolu Babalola wrote.

Writer and journalist Hunter Harris tweeted a series of black-and-white shots of the singer.

“The magnificent Tina Turner has left us,” Mia Farrow tweeted.

NASA paid tribute to the singer on Twitter.

“Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” NASA wrote. “Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”

“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner,” Ciara wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Read on for more tributes to the iconic singer.

My god. This woman. Had so much power, so much grace, so much grit! I need her spirit today. I need to keep Tina close in my heart. pic.twitter.com/YZ9B8KzMq5 — attica locke (@atticalocke) May 24, 2023

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

A life to celebrate…

Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner 🙏🏾🕊️🎤 pic.twitter.com/gPK6HMu4Tc — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) May 24, 2023

The only song i sing in karaoke is “Private Dancer” because no singer felt so alive and empowered while singing about the hardest corners of a life lived. She was like an opera star who found rock instead. Rest in peace Tina. pic.twitter.com/3JnPT96gK8 — playwright/novelist jeremy o harris (@jeremyoharris) May 24, 2023

No no no no. THE one. THE best. The first to do so much that our faves do today. What an incredible story and life. 💔 https://t.co/sB0UbU0LX6 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) May 24, 2023

RIP the pioneering, massively talented, and legendary TINA TURNER.



PROUD MARY (1970) pic.twitter.com/HHbxaL7DlL — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) May 24, 2023

Cher and Tina Turner performing "Shame, Shame, Shame" on The Cher Show, 1975 pic.twitter.com/ISgNY3pDTa — David Rush (@dav1drush) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner doing Proud Mary is unforgettable. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/sdcn4LqMe9 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) May 24, 2023