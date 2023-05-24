Taylor Swift announced Wednesday an upcoming deluxe version of her “Midnights” album, titled “Midnights: Til Dawn,” which will spotlight hip-hop up-and-comer Ice Spice on a new remix of “Karma,” debut an all-new track and feature lead vocals from Lana Del Rey on a re-released “Snow on the Beach.”

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift tweeted Wednesday of the Ice Spice feature. “So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now.”

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

Ice Spice has been setting TikTok and the wider rap world ablaze with “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” “Princess Diana (With Nicki Minaj)” and “In Ha Mood.”

In addition to the new version of “Karma,” Del Ray will contribute lead vocals to her and Swift’s previous “Midnights” collaboration, “Snow on the Beach,” which fans complained didn’t feature enough of the “Norman F–king Rockwell” singer.

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana,” Swift continued in her tweet announcement.

Lastly, the special edition CD of “Midnights: Til Dawn” will debut a never before heard “Midnights” vault track, “You’re Losing Me,” in addition to featuring the two new collaborations.

Fans attending the East Rutherford, New Jersey, stadium show on Friday will have a chance to buy the physical release of “Midnights: Til Dawn.” The digital version of the deluxe album will have “Hits Different” available for download, which has only previously been available via the Target exclusive CD of “Midnights.”

“For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday!” Swift wrote. “This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called “You’re Losing Me”!”

The newly announced release has many fans speculating how it might reflect the singer-songwriter’s recent split from, longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.