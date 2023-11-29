While Taylor Swift has yet to gift fans with a release date for “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” as her loyal flock continues to speculate, the artist did offer a “thank you” gift on Wednesday in the form of a streaming release of a “From the Vault” track.

Swift was named Spotify’s Global Top Artist on Wednesday, and in response the singer/songwriter released “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” to streaming for the first time.

“I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you,” Swift said in a message posted to social media. “Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious.”

The “Eras Tour” mastermind then dropped the news.

“So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”

The song was originally released as a bonus track on the CD-exclusive “Late Night” version of Swift’s Grammy-nominated album “Midnights.” Now, anyone with a Spotify or Apple Music subscription can stream it.

Swift is coming off a banner 2023, during which she launched her massively successful “Eras Tour” in the U.S., released a concert film version directly to theaters to record-breaking sales and scored six Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.