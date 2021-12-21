“The Bachelorette” Season 18 winner has been revealed.

After eight weeks, Bachelorette Michelle Young narrowed the finalists to two men: 26-year-old Brandon Jones, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon and 27-year-old Nayte Olukoya, a sales executive from Minnesota. And during the finale on Tuesday night, Michelle chose Nayte as the winner of the season, with Nayte proposing marriage and Michelle accepting.

The franchise continues with Season 26 of “The Bachelor” which premieres on Jan. 3 with Clayton Echard as the leading man.

Learn more about Michelle Young and the two Bachelorette finalists below via their official ABC bios.

Michelle Young

After joining Matt James’ season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelor’s attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.

Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

Nayte Olukoya

When you walk into a room, it’s hard not to notice Nayte. He has a smile that sparkles like the stars, he is always the life of the party; and to boot, he is a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man. Nayte doesn’t have trouble meeting women, but as he edges closer to 30, he’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance. His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.



- Nayte dreams of visiting the Taj Mahal.

- Nayte can’t dance to save his life.

- Nayte likes Edible Arrangements.

Brandon Jones

Brandon J. may be young, but he knows exactly what he wants in life and is very serious about finding the one with whom to settle down. He is kind, confident and looking for a wife whose passionate personality can keep up with his. Brandon J. wants someone who has goals and the focus to achieve them. He doesn’t want to be with someone who is still figuring herself out, and he hopes to find someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives. Speaking of teammates, not only is Brandon J. looking for love, but he’s also looking for a little basketball! He is a self-proclaimed basketball fiend, and when given the opportunity, he doesn’t plan on missing out on his shot with Michelle.



- Brandon J. once hopped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert.

- Brandon J. loves “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

- Brandon J. has no interest in ever going bungee jumping.