Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” is almost here, and ABC has unveiled the 25 men she will court this summer.

After being introduced on “The Bachelor” while dating Joey Graziadei alongside 31 other women before being sent home ahead of hometown dates, it’s finally Tran’s time to shine. The 26-year-old physician assistant student also makes history as the franchise’s first Asian American lead.

With Tran hoping to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is, she could potentially find her forever match when the 21st season of the ABC reality dating show kicks off on July 8.

Get the full breakdown of the 25 men appearing on this season of “The Bachelorette,” below: