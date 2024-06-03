‘The Bachelorette’: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Jenn Tran’s Heart This Summer | Photos

The newest season of the ABC reality dating show kicks off July 8

Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” is almost here, and ABC has unveiled the 25 men she will court this summer.

After being introduced on “The Bachelor” while dating Joey Graziadei alongside 31 other women before being sent home ahead of hometown dates, it’s finally Tran’s time to shine. The 26-year-old physician assistant student also makes history as the franchise’s first Asian American lead.

With Tran hoping to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is, she could potentially find her forever match when the 21st season of the ABC reality dating show kicks off on July 8.

Get the full breakdown of the 25 men appearing on this season of “The Bachelorette,” below:

Bachelorette-Aaron
Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla. 

Bachelorette-Austin
Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Bachelorette-Brendan
Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, B.C. 

Bachelorette-Brett
Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Bachelorette-Brian
Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.

Bachelorette-Dakota
Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Bachelorette-Devin
Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Bachelorette-Dyan
Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.

Bachelorette-Grant
Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Bachelorette-Hakeem
Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.

Bachelorette-Jahaan
Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.

Bachelorette-Jeremy
Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

Bachelorette-John-M
John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.

Bachelorette-Johnathon-J
Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Bachelorette-Kevin
Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Bachelorette-Marcus
Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Bachelorette-Marvin
Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.

Bachelorette-Matt
Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Bachelorette-Moze
Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Bachelorette-Ricky
Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Bachelorette-Sam-M
Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Bachelorette-Sam-N
Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.

Bachelorette-Spencer
Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Bachelorette-Thomas
Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga. 

Bachelorette-Tomas
Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

