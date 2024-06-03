Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” is almost here, and ABC has unveiled the 25 men she will court this summer.
After being introduced on “The Bachelor” while dating Joey Graziadei alongside 31 other women before being sent home ahead of hometown dates, it’s finally Tran’s time to shine. The 26-year-old physician assistant student also makes history as the franchise’s first Asian American lead.
With Tran hoping to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is, she could potentially find her forever match when the 21st season of the ABC reality dating show kicks off on July 8.
Get the full breakdown of the 25 men appearing on this season of “The Bachelorette,” below:
Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.
Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.
Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, B.C.
Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.
Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.
Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.
Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas
Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.
Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas
Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.
Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.
Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.
John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.
Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.
Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.
Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.
Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.
Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.
Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.
Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.
Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.
Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario
Leave a Reply