‘The Batman’ UK Production Paused After Positive COVID-19 Test

Production on “The Batman” has temporarily paused after a member of the production has tested positive for COVID-19.

Robert Pattinson stars in the superhero movie from Warner Bros. that is filming in the U.K.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told TheWrap.

Production recently picked up on “The Batman” at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.

Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.

Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real. Matt Reeves is directing “The Batman.”

Warner Bros. and DC released the first full trailer for “The Batman” at its recent DC FanDome event last month. Check it out here.