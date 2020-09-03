Go Pro Today

‘The Batman’ UK Production Paused After Positive COVID-19 Test

Robert Pattinson stars in the Warner Bros. film shooting in the UK

| September 3, 2020 @ 9:30 AM Last Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 9:40 AM
the batman first trailer takeaways robert pattinson matt reeves nirvana

Warner Bros.

Production on “The Batman” has temporarily paused after a member of the production has tested positive for COVID-19.

Robert Pattinson stars in the superhero movie from Warner Bros. that is filming in the U.K.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told TheWrap.

Also Read: 'The Batman': The Biggest Takeaways From That Dark DC FanDome Trailer

Production recently picked up on “The Batman” at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.

Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.

Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real. Matt Reeves is directing “The Batman.”

Warner Bros. and DC released the first full trailer for “The Batman” at its recent DC FanDome event last month. Check it out here.

Every Batman Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best (Photos)

  • batman logo the dark knight
  • batman and robin 1949
  • batman 1943 grandfather clock
  • Justice League DC
  • batman and robin 1997
  • dark knight rises
  • batman v superman
  • batman 89
  • batman v superman ultimate edition
  • batman forever
  • batman mask of the phantasm
  • joker Todd Phillips
  • Lego Batman Movie
  • every dc comics movie ranked batman begins the dark knight
  • every dc comics movie ranked batman returns the dark knight
  • batman 66 the dark knight
1 of 16

Celebrate the anniversary of Tim Burton’s “Batman” by arguing about which Batman movie is the best

We've arrived at the 30th anniversary of the release of Tim Burton's "Batman," the film that you could argue ushered in the modern age of big screen superheroes. But whether or not you agree with that idea, you can rest assured that you will almost certainly disagree with our rankings of all the Batman movies. Because that's just how these things go.

View In Gallery

Related Content