With another week of Donald Trump’s porn star hush money trial officially in the books, “The Daily Show” continues to find itself rooting for Michael Cohen — for the most part.

Host Desi Lydic began Thursday night’s episode by recounting the day’s events and offering some sympathy for Trump’s former lawyer, as well as the jurors who have to endure the both of them.

“Day 18 of Donald Trump’s porn star hush money trial was another star turn for Michael Cohen, former Trump fixer and all of Long Island distilled into one man,” she said. “Cohen is the linchpin of the government’s case because his testimony directly ties Trump to the falsification of business records, which, remember, is the actual crime here. The ‘porn star hush money’ part is just a little thing we keep saying cause it’s fun.

“So for the last few days, Trump’s defense attorneys have been doing their best to make Cohen seem less credible than a Boeing in-flight safety video,” Lydic continued, “and they have a lot to work with.”

A video montage then played of various media reports quoting Cohen’s past comments about Trump from his podcast, “Mea Culpa” — such insults include calling the former president a “boorish cartoon misogynist,” a “Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain” and “dictator d-bag.”

“Honestly, I feel bad for the jurors,” the comedian admitted. “As if jury duty isn’t bad enough, now they have to listen to a dude’s podcast? Who is Michael Cohen’s podcast even for? Do the people who hate Trump not have enough content? Is there some guy who’s like, ‘I love MSNBC, but it’s only on 24 hours a day’?”

Lydic then ended the “America’s Most Tremendously Wanted” segment in full support of Cohen.

“Look, I get the defense’s argument that you can’t trust Michael Cohen because he hates Donald Trump,” she noted. “But, to be fair, everyone who’s ever worked with Donald Trump hates Donald Trump. At some point, you’ve got to be like, ‘I think it’s Trump.’”

Day 19 of Trump’s criminal trial is scheduled to take place on Monday. You can watch the full video above.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.