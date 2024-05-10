Alyssa Farah Griffin decidedly did not appreciate being compared to Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen on Friday morning’s episode of “The View,” and promptly bit back when host Joy Behar did so.

The moment came as the ABC hosts were discussing the latest status of Trump’s criminal fraud trial. With Cohen set to testify on Monday, Farah Griffin worried about how much impact and credibility he’ll actually have, considering he’s been convicted of and served time for crimes himself.

At that, Behar chimed in and argued that Farah Griffin herself also used to work for Trump and has similarly turned on him. “You know, you used to like Trump too. Now [Cohen] hates him, now you hate him,” she said. “It’s the same.”

As Behar attempted to draw the comparison, Farah Griffin narrowed her eyes, seemingly in anger and disbelief, before lashing out over the comment.

“No it’s not!” Farah Griffin bit back. “I’ve never perjured myself on a stand! I testified against Donald Trump under oath.”

Behar then backpedaled and argued that she was simply trying to convey that people change their minds, particularly on Trump. That prompted Farah Griffin to once again point out that her concerns are about how credible Cohen will be to a jury, considering he’s lied before and gotten caught.

“By the way, I think Trump did it!” Farah Griffin added. “I just don’t think they’ve proved it yet.”

