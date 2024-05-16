‘The Daily Show’ Skewers NFL Kicker Harrison Butker’s Viral Commencement Speech | Video

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s viral commencement speech has made its way to “The Daily Show.” Cohosts Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper roasted the antiquated comments from Travis Kelce’s teammate Wednesday night in a segment called, “Sports War.”

“A player on the Kansas City Chiefs is in hot water after making the biggest mistake any football player could make — talking,” Chieng began.

A news segment played highlighting Butker’s misogynistic address from last weekend at Catholic liberal arts universityh Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The athlete suggested that women’s most important roles were as housewives and mothers, urging his fellow men to be more masculine, in addition to other sexist and homophobic hot takes.

“I say we should listen to this kicker, OK? They’re the football players with the least amount of brain damage,” Chieng continued.

Ultimately, the comedian used Butker’s controversy to insult Klepper, saying, “I’m glad he’s speaking up for emasculated men, like Jordan. Congratulations, Jordan — for the first time in your life, someone on the football team is speaking to you.”

Butker’s speech made such an impact that the NFL was forced to issue a statement through Jonathan Beane, the league’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, on Thursday.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization,” the executive said. “The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Elsewhere in the “Sports War” segment, Klepper and Chieng debated Caitlin Clark’s first game (and first loss) in the WNBA, the cleanliness of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the latest in Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter scandal. You can watch the full clip above.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.

