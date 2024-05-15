Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for late night TV. Case in point: Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

Desi Lydic began her hosting duties with a segment she lovingly called “America’s Most Tremendously Wanted,” where she poked fun at the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star’s peers in politics.

“Donald Trump is entering his second month of the trial, and his courthouse is becoming a pilgrimage site for all of his supporters and wannabe VPs. This week alone, we saw Vivek Ramaswamy, JD Vance, Mike Johnson and whoever this guy is,” she said, referring to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. “It’s like the Met Gala for people who don’t believe in women’s rights.”

Lydic then roasted Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville for suggesting Trump is experiencing “mental anguish” due to the former president being punished by having to sit in a “depressing” New York courtroom.

“Mental anguish? This dude spends every day whining about how Gen Z is too woke with their safe spaces and now he’s out here like, ‘The wallpaper is giving the president trauma. These fluorescent lights are literal violence,” the comedian mocked. “That place doesn’t even crack the Top 10 most depressing places in New York. Try the sushi case at Duane Reade.”

“The point is, I’m sure Trump appreciated all of his buddies coming by to cheer him up, but maybe they could just tone it down a notch. It’s kind of hard for Trump to argue that he would never cheat on his wife when there’s a line of dudes outside waiting to suck him off,” she concluded.

Lydic’s latest jokes came after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen took the witness stand for the second day on Tuesday due to his involvement in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial. Day 17 of the criminal trial took place Thursday.

