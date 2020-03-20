‘The Daily Show’ Offers Stock Tips Inspired by Senators’ Alleged Coronavirus Insider Trading (Video)

Michael Kosta finds the humor in what otherwise sure looks a lot like profiting off human misery

| March 20, 2020 @ 9:39 PM Last Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 10:07 PM

You might have been disturbed Thursday by reports that at least two senators appear to have made a tidy profit selling off stocks after being warned about the likelihood of a coronavirus pandemic while also, apparently, downplaying the danger in public statements.

But on Friday, “The Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta found the humor in the situation with a fun video, filmed as part of the show’s coronavirus hiatus-imposed digital-only content, offering some hot stock tips to people impacted by the crisis.

Before we get to the jokes, some background. On Thursday, Pro Publica broke the news that on Jan. 24 Sen. Richard Burr attended a classified intelligence briefing in which he and other senators were warned that a coronavirus pandemic was likely, and that the economy would suffer. Almost immediately after, Burr began selling off stock, eventually making more than a million dollars — but during the same period, which lasted several weeks, he publicly downplayed the risk of a pandemic.

Later on Thursday, The Daily Beast broke the story that Senator Kelly Loeffler, who attended the same briefing, did the exact same thing, and also bought shares in a company that makes telecommuting software. Though both senators deny they committed crimes, they do not actually dispute the substance of the reports, only the assertion that their actions were criminal. Burr has called for an ethics probe.

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Calls on Sen. Richard Burr to Resign Over $1.7 Million Stock Dump

Anyway, now for the jokes.

“The stock market is a bloodbath,” Kosta says in the clip filmed from his apartment because he, like all of you reading this hopefully are, is at home socially distancing. “But I’ve got some hot tips for how you, the average American, can make some big bucks in this brutal market.”

Here are Kosta’s tips:

1) “Is there a Senate seat available in your state? Go for it.”
2) “Now that you’re a senator, go to your classified briefings. Top secret information is top dollar information… I mean what are they gonna do? Arrest a senator?”

“That’s it, that’s really how simple it is,” Kosta concluded.

We’re laughing through our tears.

Watch the clip above.

