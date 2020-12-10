‘The Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Trailer: Sam and Bucky Team Up, With ‘No Plan’ (Video)

Disney+ showed off the first trailer for its second Marvel Studios series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which you can watch above.

Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, respectively, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series will launch in March on Disney’s streaming platform, the Disney revealed during a presentation to investors Thursday.

The show will take place after the events of “The Avengers: Endgame,” which ended with Captain America (Chris Evans) passing his shield on to Sam Wilson.

Along with Mackie and Stan, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will see the return of MCU actors Daniel Bruhl as Helmut Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. Russel Wyatt will also star as John Walker/American Patriot.

