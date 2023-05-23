The new international trailer for “The Flash” has revealed the return of another Snyderverse character.

The movie has cameos galore, and one more of them was previewed in the new Chinese trailer: Alfred Pennyworth. The return of Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler and confidant connects Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) with Batman (Ben Affleck) during the film’s opening set piece.

Watch the trailer below.

New The Flash trailer for China with tons of new footage⚡️#TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/Eadn1lVYcQ — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) May 23, 2023

Alfred Pennyworth is played by English actor Jeremy Irons, who previously played the character in the films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” Irons brought his own spin to the iconic character, portraying Alfred as a hero with a small “h.”

“Alfred’s not a superhero, but in some small, retiring way, I think he could be regarded with a small ‘h’ as a bit of a hero,” Irons previously told Screenrant. “I think he’s a good calming influence, he’s a good advisor. I’m not sure he would be at the forefront of the fight, but he’d be a good back up.”

Starring Ezra Miller and inspired by the landmark comic “Flashpoint,” the film will see The Flash travel across various multiverses, encountering other versions of himself as well as a version of Supergirl from an alternate timeline.

Additionally, the film also stars Michael Keaton making his return as Batman after nearly 30 years, as TheWrap first reported. Keaton first played Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster, a critical and financial success that changed how superhero films were viewed — and paved the way for the genre’s future box office domination.

Keaton last played Batman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” but quit the role during development of a third film after Burton was pushed out as director and replaced with Joel Schumacher, who took the series in a campier direction with 1995’s “Batman Forever” and its much-reviled 1997 follow up “Batman & Robin.”

But “The Flash” will disregard the latter two entries entirely, and explore what Keaton’s version of Batman has been up to since we last saw him.