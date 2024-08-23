How to Watch John Woo’s ‘The Killer’ Remake: Is the Action Movie Streaming?

“The Killer” has returned.

John Woo’s 1989 action movie, which helped put the filmmaker on the map as one of cinema’s most exciting orchestrators of mayhem, has been remade by Woo himself. This time around, the titular assassin is played by Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Furious 7”), with the dogged cop now played by Omar Sy (“Lupin,” “The Intouchables”).

But how do you watch this new version of “The Killer?” Read on to find out!

When does “The Killer” come out?

“The Killer” premieres on Friday, August 23. With a bullet.

Is “The Killer” streaming or in theaters?

“The Killer” will play exclusively on Peacock, Universal’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

What is “The Killer” about?

In “The Killer” Emmanuel plays an assassin, nicknamed Zee. She works for a mysterious handler named Finn, who sends her on a mission that results in a young American lounge singer getting blinded. (The movie takes place in Paris.) Together, the two women form an unlikely duo, as they go on the run from Zee’s employers, some mysterious international gangsters, a dogged cop (played by Sy) and more. It’s a wild ride!

Wasn’t there another movie called “The Killer” that just came out?

Yes, there was a movie called “The Killer” that came out late last year. That film, directed by David Fincher, was based on a French comic book and starred Michael Fassbender as an assassin who botches a job and then embarks on an international quest for revenge. That movie is very good. It’s on Netflix.

Who is in “The Killer?”

Beyond Emmanuel and Sy, “The Killer” co-stars Sam Worthington as Zee’s handler Finn; Diana Silvers plays Jenn, the lounge singer who is blinded during Zee’s hit; and Saïd Taghmaoui is a Middle Eastern prince who is embroiled in a complicated criminal deal. It’s a pretty stacked cast, padded by ace stunt performers and some local French actors.

How can you watch Woo’s original movie?

Currently, there is no legal way to stream “The Killer.” You can’t even buy a DVD or Blu-ray of John Woo’s classic. This has to do with a complicated rights issue. It is a real shame. (Film journalist Katie Rife called it a “international cinema emergency,” which is very true.) The film used to be in print and even had a Criterion release at one point, so poke around on the internet long enough and you can probably find a copy of his 1989 masterpiece. Don’t give up. Just keep poking.

Watch the trailer: