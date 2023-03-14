Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in ‘The Killer’ Reboot for Director John Woo and Universal

Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her roles as Ramsey in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and Missandei in HBO’s “Game Of Thrones,” has joined the cast of John Woo’s reimagining of his 1989 film “The Killer” for Universal Pictures.

Emmanuel joins the cast which has “Lupin” headliner Omar Sy attached to star.

The crime action thriller followed a top-tier mob assassin named Jeffrey, who decides to retire after he accidentally blinds a nightclub singer who gets caught in the crossfire of one of his hit jobs. Before quitting his beloved profession, he takes one last job to pay for her sight-restoring operation, only to be double-crossed. He then teams up with a rogue police officer to set things straight.

Woo, the auteur director of movies like “Face/Off,” “Red Cliff” and “A Better Tomorrow,” is set to direct and produce along with Lori Tilkin.

Brian Helgeland (“42,” “Legend,” “Spenser Confidential”) wrote the latest version of the screenplay.

Universal Pictures’ Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Development Executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing.

Peacock announced “The Killer” as one of three upcoming original films from Universal Pictures and is scheduled to premiere on the service this year.

Notably, Emmanuel starred in Quibi’s “Die Hart,” opposite Kevin Hart and John Travolta. Emmanuel went on to receive a nomination for a Primetime Emmy award in the category of “Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series” for her performance in the series. Emmanuel will reprise her role in the sequel “Die Harter” which releases on Friday, March 31st.

Also this year, Emmanuel will return as Ramsey in the highly anticipated “Fast X,” which will be released in theaters on Friday, May 19th. Emmanuel has previously reprised her role as in “F9” and “The Fate of the Furious” following her US feature film debut in the seventh installment of the iconic franchise, “Furious 7.”

Currently Emmanuel is in production for Francis Ford Coppola’s project 20 years in the making, “Megaopolis.” She will star as the lead opposite Adam Driver in the epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.

Most recently, the actress starred in Screen Gems’ horror film “The Invitation” opposite Thomas Doherty, which went to #1 at the box office its opening weekend. Prior to this, she starred in Netflix’s heist comedy “Army of Thieves,” the prequel to “Army of the Dead.” In 2019, the actress played character “Maya” in Hulu’s romantic comedy series “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” produced by Mindy Kaling.

