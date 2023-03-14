‘Mrs. Davis’ Trailer Sends Betty Gilpin on a Quest to Find the Holy Grail (Video)

Peacock has released the official trailer for “Mrs. Davis,” a new eight-episode science fiction drama from Emmy Award winner Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”) and Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon”).

The show follows a nun named Simone on an epic quest to destroy the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis,” and the first trailer previews her teaming up with other members of the resistance set to a soundtrack of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

“Everyone you meet is only trying to push you into doing what it wants,” Simone is warned. “It’s just a matter of time before every person on Earth does whatever it asks them to.”

The series stars Emmy Award-nominated actress Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “The Hunt”) as Simone, alongside Jake McDorman (“Dopesick,” “The Right Stuff”) and Andy McQueen (“Station Eleven,” “Fahrenheit 451”).

Other recurring cast members include Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

“Mrs. Davis” is written and executive produced by Lindelof and Hernandez, with the latter also serving as showrunner on the series.

Other executive producers include the series’ directors Owen Harris (“Black Mirror: San Junipero,” “Brave New World”) and Alethea Jones (“Rise of the Pink Ladies,” “Evil”). The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

“Mrs. Davis” will premiere on Peacock with its first four episodes on April 20 and drop new episodes every Thursday thereafter.

Watch the first full trailer from Peacock in the video above.