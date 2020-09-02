‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Disney+
Welcome back, Baby Yoda
Jennifer Maas | September 2, 2020 @ 7:20 AM
Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 7:31 AM
Photo credit: Disney
“The Mandalorian” Season 2 has finally received a premiere date from Disney+.
The second season of the live-action “Star Wars” series that introduced us to Baby Yoda will launch Oct. 30, the streaming service said Wednesday.
Season 1 of the Pedro Pascal-led series premiered with the launch of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ last November. It consisted of eight episodes, which rolled out weekly on Fridays, with the exception of Episode 1, which dropped on a Tuesday (the day Disney+ launched) and Episode 7, which was released on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
When “The Mandalorian” released its first season finale Dec. 27, just a few hours later, series creator Jon Favreau dropped some big news for fans of Disney+’s live-action “Star Wars” series: The second season was already in the works and would premiere this fall.
“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau tweeted alongside a picture of a Gamorrean figurine, a species from within the “Star Wars” universe that was not featured in the first season of “The Mandalorian,” so maybe he’s teasing a Season 2 character here.
More to come…
