‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Disney+

Welcome back, Baby Yoda

| September 2, 2020 @ 7:20 AM Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 7:31 AM
Baby Yoda The Mandalorian

Photo credit: Disney

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 has finally received a premiere date from Disney+.

The second season of the live-action “Star Wars” series that introduced us to Baby Yoda will launch Oct. 30, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Season 1 of the Pedro Pascal-led series premiered with the launch of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ last November. It consisted of eight episodes, which rolled out weekly on Fridays, with the exception of Episode 1, which dropped on a Tuesday (the day Disney+ launched) and Episode 7, which was released on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Also Read: 'The Mandalorian': Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 2 Cast

When “The Mandalorian” released its first season finale Dec. 27, just a few hours later, series creator Jon Favreau dropped some big news for fans of Disney+’s live-action “Star Wars” series: The second season was already in the works and would premiere this fall.

“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau tweeted alongside a picture of a Gamorrean figurine, a species from within the “Star Wars” universe that was not featured in the first season of “The Mandalorian,” so maybe he’s teasing a Season 2 character here.

More to come…

Here's when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

