Amazon Orders YA Series ‘The Probability of Miracles’ From ‘Love at First Sight’ Writer Katie Lovejoy

Amazon MGM Studios has greenlit “The Probability of Miracles,” a new YA romance series hailing from “Love at First Sight” writer Katie Lovejoy.

Lovejoy, who also penned the Netflix adaptation of Jenny Han’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer on the new series, which is based on Wendy Wunder’s novel of the same name.

The series, which received an eight-episode order from Amazon, is produced by Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein (“Pretty Little Liars,” “You,” “The Vampire Diaries”) serving as an executive producing.

“The Probability of Miracles” follows Campbell Cooper, an acerbic teenager dying of cancer who, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, moves with her mom and younger sister to the town of Promise, where miracles are said to happen.

“Cam, however, doesn’t believe in miracles (how could she when science says she’s definitely going to die?), but as she spends her summer in this quirky, mystical town, she discovers that miracles — and falling in love — are still possible, no matter how improbable they may seem,” the official logline reads.

The series order for “The Probability of Miracles” doubles down on Prime Video’s commitment to the YA genre, which has benefited the streamer hugely with juggernaut “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” from Han, which came to a close this fall. The streamer’s current YA slate also includes “We Were Liars” and “Overcompensating,” both of which received a Season 2 green light, as well as adaptations “Fourth Wing” and “Off Campus” and upcoming YA series “Sterling Point” and “Legally Blonde” prequel series “Elle.”

“Katie brings a rare combination of emotional depth, sharp humor,” Amazon MGM Studios global head of TV Peter Friedlander said in a statement. “’The Probability of Miracles’ is a beautiful and uplifting story about love, resilience, and the magic that can emerge even in life’s most challenging moments. We’re thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Television and Alloy Entertainment to bring Wendy Wunder’s beloved YA novel to our global Prime Video audience.”

“I fell in love with Wendy Wunder’s beautiful novel in 2011, one year into my fledgling screenwriting career,” Lovejoy said. “The fact that now, 14 years later, I get to bring Cam’s journey to life onscreen is nothing short of a miracle. I’m so grateful to my partners at Alloy, Warner Bros. Television, and Amazon for believing in this story as much as I do.”

“Wendy wrote an incredibly moving, funny and bold novel that Alloy was privileged to be a part of bringing to life,” Morgenstein said. “In Katie’s hands it will be a deeply romantic, funny, and moving series.”

It’s not the first time Prime Video has brought in a YA veteran Morgenstein like to guide along the next generation of YA series, with “The O.C.” and Gossip Girl” creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage serving as EPs on Megan Park’s “Sterling Point” while “Vampire Diaries” creator Julie Plec helms “We Were Liars” alongside Carina Adly Mackenzie.