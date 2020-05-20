‘This Is Us’ May Not Resume Production Until January 2021

“We may not go into production until January, depending on whether or not there’s a second wave,” actor Jon Huertas says

| May 20, 2020 @ 3:23 PM

“This Is Us” may not resume production until January 2021 due to the pandemic, actor Jon Huertas said on Wednesday.

“I was just on the phone with Dan Fogelman and we were talking about, you know, we may not go into production until January, depending on whether or not there’s a second wave,” Huertas, who plays Miguel Rivas on the show, said during a live-streamed video call with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other industry leaders. “When we talk about the protocols and the guidelines that we may be following when we go back into production, it’s really kind of daunting to all of us. The actors, we talk all the time.”

“We have a crew of two, three hundred people who work in close proximity. We consider ourselves a family,” he said. “As much as we would like to get back online, we are very much concerned about our crew.”

“This Is Us” aired its Season 4 finale in late March, just as the state was shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show has been renewed through Season 6.

Earlier on Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials said that 890,000 film and entertainment workers were “not working” due to the pandemic.

1 of 66

Deaths, births, slow-cookers — where does it end?!?

Four seasons into "This Is Us" and the only thing fans can rely on more than the fact that they're sure to get at least one twist or turn when they tune in each week is that they are definitely going to shed at least one -- and usually more -- tear per episode. Ahead of the NBC family drama's Season 4 finale tonight, Tuesday, TheWrap has rounded up the show's biggest tearjerker moments -- both good and bad -- so far. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

