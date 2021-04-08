Phone App Use in US Up Nearly 20% During Pandemic to More Than 4 Hours Daily

by | April 8, 2021 @ 2:34 PM

The global average time spent on apps has surged 30% in two years, data from App Annie shows

People love their apps more than ever. That much is clear, with new data from research firm App Annie on Thursday showing the global average time spent on apps is now up to 4.2 hours per day — up 30% compared to just two years ago.

Of course, similar to the increase in time spent streaming content over the last year, much of this can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic; as entertainment options dried up, screen time increased.

